Mott Community College continues 'Help Portrait' tradition

A picture can be worth a thousands words, and for some mid-Michigan families, this holiday season is one they will remember forever.

In its 10 year now-- Help Portrait is creating lasting memories for families through free professional photo sessions.

The Mott Community College Photography program has hosted the event for the past decade as they continue to find ways to support the community.

The event has over 100 volunteers doing hair, makeup, games, and photos for families who say it's an event they love coming to year after year.

One local mom, says for her family this is usually the only opportunity they get to take family photos.

Organizers say they average about 200 photo sessions per year.

Each family that has a photo taken has a copy of the photo printed to take home for free.