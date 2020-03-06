Mott Community College defends use of taxpayer money on culinary school

(3/6/2020) - In an ABC12 Investigation in February, we showed you how millions of dollars for Flint's economic development was looped into money meant to help the city recover from the water crisis.

That upset a lot of people in the Genesee County community.

While the money that went to economic development was included in the 'Flint Water Expenditure' spreadsheet, it could not have been used for anything other than economic development.

Mott Community College was one of the recipients; and they reached out, eager to share how they are helping Flint recover.

On the corner of Second and Saginaw Streets in Downtown Flint, you'll find MCC's newly renovated Culinary Arts Institute. It's only been open since last summer.

"I think it's a really, really wonderful opportunity, especially for the people who have been in Flint for a long time, that have just been left behind, you know, or at least feel that way," student Kelsey Brown said.

She is in her 2nd semester. Brown moved to Flint in 2016, at the tail end of the water crisis, to live with her Mom who was dealing with a series of health issues thanks to the contaminated water.

"A lot of people in the community have greatly, drastically been affected health-wise from the water crisis, so having the opportunity to give back to people to better their lives; and you know, make a bad situation better is a good opportunity I think. It's wonderful," she added.

Brown is taking classes at Mott to put towards her goal of becoming a dietician.

She explained she's thrilled with the access the new Culinary Arts Institute has afforded her in that field.

"The kitchens - they're awesome. The way that they're set up, everything is laid out. We have all the equipment and the gear that we need," Brown said.

Her classmate, Amber Childs, added, "You do get a better hands on feel of the industry is actually is like."

Childs said the new space is completely different than the old teaching facility on Mott's main campus. It's a move from 3,600 to 36,000 square feet.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation dished out $1.5-million to make the renovations possible.

"It meant a lot," Childs said. "It felt like the State believed in the culinary program; and that we had you know, the opportunity to just grow and to be so much better students and to be better adults in the work force once we do get out there."

The new building has also allowed Mott to expand the program. They now have 350 students enrolled.