Mott Community College opens Culinary Arts Institute in downtown Flint

(6/5/2019) - Culinary students in Flint will soon be head of the game.

Mott Community College's Culinary Arts Institute is opening its doors. The building is 36,000 square feet with two culinary arts teaching kitchens and two bakery and pastry arts teaching kitchens.

"The place is beautiful. Once the people that are interested in culinary see it, I think it's going to sell itself,” Matthew Cooper said.

The institute is located in the heart of downtown Flint on Saginaw Street, where there are a number of restaurants.

"We're going to partner with the restaurants up and down this area," Cooper said. "We'll help staff them, give them students.”

Cooper said the new addition may attract more students.

"I really believe our student body will probably double,” he said.

The facility also features a meat fabrication teaching lab, a dining space connected to a café and meeting space to teach all aspects of food service industry to students.

"They're very happy to be here," Cooper said. "They're kind of our inaugural students, so they're really excited.”

He said they have cameras in the rooms to help with hands-on instruction.

"We can actually do our lecture classes in the labs, which is nice,” Cooper said. "We're on the cutting edge so we're just a little step above what everybody else has to offer.”

The grand opening is from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday. Celebrity Chef Carla Hall of “The Chew” will be in attendance.