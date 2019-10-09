Flint remembers Mott Foundation Philanthropist William S.White

(10/09/19)- From one of the tallest buildings on Saginaw Street, to the Mott Culinary Arts Institute, and a building on the Campus of U of M Flint that bears his name.

William S. White looms large over the city of Flint.

Especially downtown, where he helped to reshape the landscape of the Vehicle City.

"There's not too many people that have been down in Flint or Downtown Flint or even the outskirts of Flint that hasn't been touched by his generosity," said The Loft owner, Rodney Ott.

Rodney Ott's business, The Loft, is across just across the street from the Mott Foundation Building.

It's where Bill White served in many capacities for nearly 5 decades.

His final one, Chairman of Mott's Board of Trustees.

"You're not ever going to be able to replace a figure that Mr White," Ott said.

White passed away Wednesday at the age of 82.

"I was very surprised, but I'm also saddened, because that's a huge loss, not just for Flint or the state of Michigan, and the country, but the world," said Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says White was a key figure in helping the city get through the water crisis.

"He was an advocate, he was philanthropist, but he was caring, at the core of it all, he cared about people," Weaver said.

White also inspired others to give back.

"This weekend he talked quite a bit about the evolution of philanthropy and how there were rooms of people making decisions that looked very different today. I'm a product of the evolution of philanthropy," said Community Foundation President/ CEO Isaiah Oliver.

Isaiah Oliver says White's impact and legacy is simply too big to measure.

"We are putting in a small box, a huge, a giant. Now only in the field of philanthropy, but in the Flint community and it will be years before we really understand, the impact of his work," Oliver said.