Mott Foundation grants to provide temporary housing & meals for health care workers

(4/19/20) - The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation announced two new grants would be awarded to help support health care workers in Flint and Genesee County during the pandemic.

It said the funding totaled $160,000.

It included a $100,000 grant to help the University of Michigan–Flint keep its residence hall open to health care workers from hospitals in Genesee County.

The Mott Foundation said the goal was to provide a welcoming, safe, and convenient place for them to stay.

It said UM–Flint was currently hosting close to 30 health care workers in its First Street Residence Hall.

The foundation said the plan was to use up to 60 rooms per night for health care workers through June 7.

The temporary housing allowed the workers to keep their families safe, protecting them from potential COVID-19 exposure.

The Mott Foundation said the second grant of $60,000 would allow the Freedom Center Church to purchase more than 5,000 meals from Flint restaurants and have them delivered to local hospital workers.

It said the money would also help pay for a company that specialized in disinfecting services and biohazard cleaning to make sure the rooms were clean and safe.

In addition, it said the award would help provide money for linens, towels, and building maintenance.

