Mott Foundation mailing new publication to everyone in Flint to spark conversation

(8/20/2019) - Everyone in Flint will receive a new publication from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, which is seeking input on how to move the city forward.

The new Focus on Flint will be mailed to all addresses in the city over the next week. It includes data from a local survey of 900 people, along with data from local, state and federal agencies.

The publication is designed to spark conversation with the foundation's local grantmaking division about top priorities for improving the quality of life in Flint.

“Although there are a lot of projects happening, jobs coming to the city and some good momentum in Flint, we know many residents don’t feel like things are getting better for them,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Foundation. “We’re hoping to learn more from community members about their top priorities to help change that.”

The recent survey of 900 Flint residents helped the foundation hear directly what life is like in the city without interference from sources outside who often drive perceptions.

“Especially in the wake of the water crisis, a lot of people from outside of Flint have been telling their version of Flint’s story,” White said. “We wanted to survey residents from all corners of the city to find out how they’re feeling about life in our community.”

Focus on Flint is the start of the foundation's series of conversations about how life can be improved. They will continue in the coming weeks and months.

“We hope residents and other community members take a look at Focus on Flint and give us their honest feedback about what they want to see in their neighborhoods and the community as a whole,” White said. “We want to make sure our local grantmaking reflects the community’s needs and concerns.”