Mott Foundation providing 2 million face masks for Flint area

(6/12/2020) - The C.S. Mott Foundation is spending $1.2 million to provide 2 million disposable face masks for the Flint community to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The masks will go to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, which will distribute them with help from the city of Flint and the Flint water crisis Help Centers.

“We want to help all members of the community stay healthy,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “Public health experts advise that, in addition to washing hands, wearing masks is one of the best ways we can help prevent the spread of the virus. It’s something simple that most of us can do to protect each other and keep Flint moving forward safely.”

The city will work with small businesses and nonprofits to give away some of the masks.

“As organizations begin to reopen in Michigan, it is vital that proper health and safety measures are still followed to ensure all members of our community stay safe,” said Kara Ross, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

The food bank already has received 300,000 face masks and about 700,000 more are expected by the end of June. Another 1 million masks are expected in early July.

"These masks will keep volunteers and essential workers safe," Ross said. "And it’s one less item that organizations in the Flint area have to worry about acquiring as they serve those in need.”

Flint nonprofit organizations that need masks for staff and volunteers should call the food bank at 810-396-0253.

The Help Centers will begin distributing face masks to Flint residents next week. They are open for the following schedule:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City officials plan to begin providing masks for small businesses and faith-based organizations later in June.

"When we mask up, we save lives," Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. "We appreciate the Mott Foundation's support and commitment being shown once again to the residents of Flint. These face masks will be a vital tool for our community to be able to reactivate fully and safely."