Mott Foundation reaches $100 million in grants for Flint water crisis a year early

(6/29/2020) - The Mott Foundation announced it has passed the $100 million milestone for grants related to the Flint water crisis a year early.

The foundation announced a five-year commitment to giving $100 million to the community in May 2016. Grants announced on Monday push the foundation's giving over $106 million.

“While we’ve fulfilled our financial pledge ahead of schedule, our commitment to our hometown is as strong as ever,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “We know many residents still feel like things haven’t improved for them since the water crisis, and now we’re also grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. We want to assure the Flint community that we intend to be here to work with you to address the challenges we face — today and in the future.”

Mott Foundation grants have supported the following priorities around Flint over the past four years:

-- $67.5 million for educational opportunities.

-- $22.2 million for economic revitalization.

-- $7.6 million for meeting health needs.

-- $5.1 million for providing access to safe drinking water.

-- $3.4 million for strengthening government and other nonprofits.

-- $800,000 to promote community engagement.

The Mott Foundation made the following three educational grants to push its giving over $100 million:

-- $3.7 million to the Genesee Area Focus Fund to provide high-quality, research-based afterschool programming in all Flint public schools.

-- $3.3 million to the Crim Fitness Foundation to support community education in the Flint Community Schools district.

-- $500,000 to the Cranbrook Educational Community to provide Flint K-12 students with more educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.