(2/18/2020) - The Mott Foundation is seeking applicants to serve on a community panel tasked with helping decide how to dole out grant funding.

The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Over the summer, people shared hundreds of ideas on how to spend $1 million in project grants. The community panel will help determine which of them to focus on.

Nine people will be invited to serve on the panel in March.

