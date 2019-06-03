Mott Park Neighborhood Association shares strategies for preventing intruders

(06/03/2019) - With summer weeks away, most people are getting ready for warmer weather and vacations.

In an effort to keep break-ins at bay, the Mott Park Neighborhood Association met with members of the Flint Urban Safety Corps to discuss ways to safeguard homes this summer.

Robert Blakely has lived in the Mott Park neighborhood for more than two decades.

A break in at the home he shares with his mom three years ago forced Blakely to make changes, including installing windows that open from the inside and a security system.

James Careneiro's role with the Flint Urban Safety Corps is to talk to Mott Park residents about the importance of protecting their homes. One way he suggests keeping criminals at bay is by keeping a tidy lawn.

"It's all cut down," he noted while examining Blakely's yard. "The sight line is clear, perfect 20/20 vision from here to the street and that's what we want to see."

Other tips offered at Monday night's neighborhood association meeting include locking windows and doors, keeping the yard well lit and telling a neighbor if you'll be gone.

"Let your neighbors know you'll be out of town so someone can keep an eye on your property for you," said Kiana Wahonya, the program director for Flint Urban Safety Corps.

And as far as posting those vacation pix on social media, Michigan State Police say you should hold off on doing that until after you get home.

"People can be tracking you on Facebook, on Social Media, and they can use those to say OK this person's out of town," Wahonya added.

Janice Smith has adopted Tyrone Street as a designated "clean up" zone.

"Our street looks good," she said.

Neighborhood Association President Nena Woodall believes blight eliminiation matters:

"It means that people are watching, people are taking care of stuff, they're less likely to do stuff if they know they're being watched," she said.