Mott Professors Shift to Online Based Teaching

This is a preparation week for everyone at Mott Community College, as professors and students are transitioning from the classroom to the desktop.

"What we're attempting to do is make sure that our upcoming graduates are going to be able to graduate on time," said Kathryn Gurin, Mott Community College respiratory therapy professor.

Starting next week there will be no face to face teaching through April 5th to ensure students and faculty's safety from covid-19.

The alternative learning will be available through a management system called Canvas and students can also interact with their professors through Zoom videoconferencing.

"The challenge has been for us to get all our content online and be able to be to make it usable for our students because we have face to face classes," said Helen Grim, Mott Community College respiratory therapy professor.

For Gurin and Grim this type of teaching is new for the both of them.

"Pretty much. Last year we had a lot of snow days so we had to use this for short term the same thing we're doing now," said Grim. "But this period of time. No."

"This has been a week of learning...And Helen is my little technologist specialist, She's been way instrumental in helping the students," said Gurin.

Through their lab lectures, the duo show the students everything from proper procedures to even common mistakes.

"When we're doing the videos we're trying to show them, don't do it this way. I think they'll understand what they need to do," said Gurin.

Still, the pair is just hoping everything goes back to normal soon...

"I should say we're both probably looking to this being over and the students coming back home to us at Mott Community College," said Gurin.

