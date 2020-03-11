Mount Pleasant man airlifted after rollover crash

(3/11/2020) - Police say an Isabella County man may have been intoxicated when he flipped his SUV and got thrown out Tuesday evening.

Michigan State Police say the 40-year-old was driving east on East River Road near Vroman Road in Isabella County's Chippewa Township around 8:30 p.m. when he lost control and went off the road.

The SUV rolled several times and the driver was thrown out. An ambulance rushed him to McLaren Central Michigan hospital in Mount Pleasant, where he was airlifted to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw.

Police say the man's injuries may be life-threatening.

Investigators believe the 40-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and possibly intoxicated when he crash. They were still working to determine what caused the crash on Wednesday.