Movie shot in Upper Peninsula premieres in Michigan

(11/09/19)-A movie shot in the Upper Peninsula is having its Michigan premiere this weekend.

"Up There" is the story of a journalist who is sent to the Upper Peninsula to cover the closing of a mine.

The journalist gets help from a local woman, whose personal tragedy plays a role in the plot.

"Up There" opened Friday at the Tivoli Theater in Stephenson.

There are showings Saturday and Sunday and on Nov. 14.

The Iron Mountain Daily News says the movie was made almost entirely in Dickinson County in 2017.