Mt. Morris Township firefighter called to fire that destroyed his business

(6/11/2020) - A Mt. Morris Township firefighter woke up to an alarm to respond to a fire.

And then, he saw the flames outside his window.

“The pager goes off. I awake to the pager, see what it is. As soon as I open my eyes, I see this orange light coming through our window and at that time, I knew,” Joe Pozzi said. “I was just, I was devastated. I recognize that kind of light from a distance.”

The longtime Mt. Morris Township firefighter was being called to respond to his own business. Behind Pozzi's home once stood a garage filled with countless pieces of equipment for his lawn care company.

It's not clear where the fire started or how, but a neighbor spotted it and called 911. The fire call came in around midnight Sunday.

Just a mile away, Pozzi's friends and coworkers hopped on the fire trucks, knowing they were headed to take care of their own. They called in Flushing and another Mt. Morris Township station to help.

“It was a nightmare. It was just an absolute nightmare,” Pozzi said. “I was hoping I could wake up the next morning and be able to say, wow, I heard, I just had the worst dream, the worst nightmare that I could ever have.”

While he's served his community as a firefighter for the past 11 years, Pozzi is more well-known around town for his business, Ground Control Professional Landscape Management.

He started it 36 years ago. And, he found a way to serve his community with that passion too. Pozzi often volunteers to clean up blighted areas around Genesee County.

He said he’s looking at “a life’s worth” of loss.

Business has already been tough this year. COVID-19 shut him down for about a month and a half, and now he doesn't even have one mower to his name.

“I'm gonna rebuild,” he said. “I have to rebuild. It might be little by little and starting from scratch, but that's all we can do.”

Pozzi has the support of his whole community behind him.

“We're overwhelmed by the outreach to the community, friends, family, the brothers at the fire hall, everyone,” he said.

Anyone who would like to help can look up the GoFundMe page under the "Related Links" section on the right side or bottom of this story.