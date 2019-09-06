Mt. Morris Township man charged with Bear's Corner Party Store robbery

(9/6/2019) - The man accused of robbing a Flushing Township party store on Thursday morning is now facing armed robbery and assault charges.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office says a 35-year-old Mt. Morris Township man robbed Bear's Corner Party Store around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect was wearing a face mask when he entered the store and flashed what appeared to be a handgun. He demanded money from the store owner, who refused to give him anything.

The suspect ran off on foot. That led to a large police response in the area of Elms and Coldwater roads and two schools placed in secure mode.

Police arrested the suspect during a traffic stop around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Elms and Potter roads in Flushing Township, about four miles south of the robbery.

Investigators found a toy black plastic gun in the suspect's bedroom.

The suspect is charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of assault, but prosecutors didn't say who was assaulted during the incident.

He will be publicly identified after arraignment, which could take place on Monday. Armed robbery is punishable by up to life in prison or any term of years.