Mt. Morris Township man charged with soliciting child online, having child porn

(1/29/2020) - A Mt. Morris Township man is facing 16 charges after police say he had child pornography on his computer and tried to solicit a child for immoral purposes.

Police arrested 20-year-old Juan Andres Hernandez and he was arraigned Saturday on the following charges:

-- Four counts of child sexually abusive activity.

-- Three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

-- One count of solicitation of a child for immoral purposes.

-- Eight counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Hernandez was arrested after Michigan State Police received a tip from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

Investigators seized electronic devices from Hernandez and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.