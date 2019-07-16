Mt. Morris Township police officer avoids jail after alleged drunken crash

(7/16/2019) - A Mt. Morris Township police officer has avoided any further jail time after pleading no contest in a strange drunk driving case.

Back on the early morning hours of Jan. 23, police say Vincent Motley crashed his pickup truck into a tree in Carrollton Township and left the scene. He later called 911, claiming the truck had been stolen.

Investigators say that story eventually unraveled. Motley was charged with drunken driving, leaving the scene of a crash and false report of a felony.

Prosecutors dropped the false report charge in exchange for Motley's no contest plea, which is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Motley to pay a $2,000 fine by mid-October. If the money isn't paid by then, he faces additional penalties.

His status with the Mt. Morris Township Police Department is not known.