Mt. Morris Township police officer pleads to drunken driving in Saginaw County

(5/31/2019) - A Mt. Morris Township police officer has made a plea deal in a strange drunk driving case that took place in Saginaw County in January.

Vincent Motley, 23, was accused of driving drunk in the early morning hours of Jan. 23 in the Saginaw area. Police believe he crashed his pickup into a tree, left it there and then had friends drive him home.

Investigators say Motley later called 911 saying his pickup truck had been stolen. But his version of what happened unraveled, police say.

Motley pleaded no contest to drunken driving and other charges. Prosecutors dropped a charge of filing a false report of a felony in exchange for the plea.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing.

Motley's employment status with the Mt. Morris Township Police Department was not known Friday.