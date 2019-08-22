Mt. Morris Township shooting victim ends up at Flint convenience store

(8/22/2019) - A 40-year-old man is recovering from three gunshot wounds while the man accused of shooting him remains in custody.

Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said the shooting took place around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Coldwater and Summit roads. The 40-year-old victim was gone when police arrived.

A private vehicle drove him to the Sims Market convenience store at the intersection of Pierson and Saginaw roads, where emergency medical crews arrived to treat the man.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Thursday afternoon. Green said the victim was suffering from three gunshot wounds.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man on charges connected to the shooting. He was taken to the Genesee County Jail while awaiting arraignment.

Police did not identify either of the men involved in the shooting or release a possible motive.