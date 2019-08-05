Mt. Morris man badly injured after crash in Lapeer County

(8/5/2019) - A Lapeer County sheriff deputy helped extinguish a pickup truck fire after a crash that trapped a Mt. Morris man inside.

The 56-year-old man was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado west on Mt. Morris Road just into Lapeer County when he went off the road, drove through the ditch for a quarter mile, hit a tree and flipped over around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

The impact pushed the engine into the cab of the pickup truck, trapping the Mt. Morris man inside. The truck caught fire before the sheriff deputy arrived within two minutes of a 911 call reporting the crash.

The deputy used his fire extinguisher to put out most of the flames before fire crews arrived.

Columbiaville and Marathon Township firefighters extricated the Mt. Morris man from the truck. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says excessive speed likely contributed to the crash. Investigators are working to determine whether the driver was intoxicated, as well.