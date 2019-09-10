Mt. Morris man celebrates 8 years of sobriety, paints Flint's iconic rock

(09/10/19) -- A Mount Morris man is using his own experience to help others. Jeff Riddle recently celebrated eight years of sobriety. And while that is quite the accomplishment, he wants others who are struggling to know they too can have freedom.

"I though it would be good to show some positive, some positive things on there, and I wanted to put if I can do it, you can do it on there," Riddle said.

On September 4th, Riddle celebrated his 8 year milestone.

That's 2,920 days without being enslaved to the addiction of alcohol.

"From an early age I always had a problem drinking and just always kept going back to it, and never understood why," he said.

His rock bottom was a 3rd DUI. After that, he knew he needed to change. And he did. While it wasn't easy, his life today is one he never dreamt could be possible.

"I just try to live life to the fullest, i enjoy sky diving, scuba diving, helping people out when I can."

Riddle says life is a lot more fulfilling now knowing he doesn't have to worry about where he'll get his next drink from. He considers himself one of the lucky ones.

"Once I made up my mind to quit, that's the hardest part. If you gotta not drink or use for one second, then that's what you gotta do. Those seconds add up to hours, days and eventually years."

While Riddle's message has since been painted over, he wants others who may be struggling to know "I did it. I'm living proof. You can do it too."