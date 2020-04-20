Mt. Pleasant Public Safety adds UV lights to safety protocol to sanitize and reuse N95 masks

(4/20/2020) - In an effort to keep first responders safe, the City of Mount Pleasant has added two ultraviolet lights to its safety protocols to help disinfect gear used by emergency personnel.

The city purchased these lights and they are being used by the Mount Pleasant police and fire departments.

“When turned on and left on, over a period of time, [the lights] will sanitize a vehicle, sanitize inside of a police car, fire truck and we can also use it to recycle some of our N95 masks," said Doug Lobsinger, Mount Pleasant Fire Department Assistant Chief.

Lobsinger said that keeping first responders protected during this pandemic is crucial.

“It’s really important that we take care of one another,” he said.

Lobsinger said that the main motivation for getting these lights was because they can disinfect N95 masks.

“We were running low on our N95s," he said. "And you know the officers both fire and police are wearing them when they go to calls so we have the potential to go through quite a few a day if we are throwing them away every time we get an exposure or a possible exposure."

The masks can be sanitized five times and they take about 5-15 minutes per side to sanitize under the lights.

While the lights do not replace other cleaning methods, Lobsinger said that it adds another level of protection during this pandemic.

“It gives the guys a little more security," Lobsinger said. "They are still cleaning things every day, multiple times a day, after people are using the vehicles and stuff but at least once a day they are taking that UV light out and putting it in the squad cars or the fire engine that they are in.”

Each of the lights cost $1,500 and were made by a company in Saginaw.

Lobsinger said that during this pandemic, it's important that everyone does their part in staying protected from the virus.

“We want to make sure that everybody is safe," he said. "That everybody gets the care that they need and the service that they’ve asked for.”

Lobsinger said that similar lights are being used at other facilities in Mount Pleasant including at the Isabella County Sheriff's Office and at the Central Michigan University Police Department.