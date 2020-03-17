Mt. Pleasant Public Schools begin free lunch delivery program during school closure

(3/17/2020) - With school being called off through April 3, Mount Pleasant Public Schools are taking steps to make sure that all children in the community are being fed while not in school.

On Tuesday, the school district began its lunch delivery program where district officials will deliver both breakfast and lunch to 13 locations in the Mount Pleasant area.

"We have two buses that are out running routes delivering lunches to our biggest stops," Jennifer Verleger, the superintendent of Mount Pleasant schools said. "And I should say they are bringing lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow."

Verleger said that the district is also distributing meals at Mt. Pleasant High School and Ganiard Elementary each week day from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

She said that using buses to also deliver meals will help make sure that anyone who relies on meals at schools has food while away from school.

"We know we have students that their primary source of meals comes from the structure of the school day," Verleger said. "So that they have free breakfast and they have lunch every day in our schools so we want to make sure that we can bring the meals to them."

The district has seen a number of people in the community step up to help distribute these meals.

"We have teachers that are volunteering, we have administrators, bus drivers, we have retired teachers so we are bringing in all of our community to help get this out for our families," Verleger said.

There will be 13 stops a day between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There will be two routes. Route A has stops beginning at Chase Run Apartments that make stops at Isabella Mobile Home Park, Crossings on Broadway, Bradley Trailer Park, and Oak Tree Village. The final stop is at Rosebush Elementary School.

Route B has stops beginning at Tall Grass Apartments and going to Jamestown Apartments, Cambridge Terrace, Springbrook Townhomes, Pleasant Ridge Trailer Park, Timber Creek Apartments, and ending at Northwinds Apartments.

For exact times for when buses will arrive at these locations, visit the school district's website.

"We're just happy to be a part of our community and to be able to reach out and keep meeting the needs of our students during this break," Verleger said.

Meals are free of charge for anyone 18 and under and adults can purchase a meal for $2. You do not need to be a student in the district to receive a meal.

This delivery system will continue through at least April 3.

Many schools across Mid-Michigan have also began doing similar things for their communities.