Mt. Pleasant soup kitchen served record number of free meals last week

(4/28/2020) - As thousands of people are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, the need for food continues to soar.

In Mount Pleasant, the Isabella Community Soup Kitchen handed out nearly 200 meals on Friday, the largest amount ever.

"The soup kitchen has been around for 30 years," Sarah Adkins, the executive director of the soup kitchen said. "That is the highest number of meals we've served in one day."

Adkins said that in a normal day before the pandemic, the soup kitchen would serve around 100 lunches a day.

The week before the record-setting Friday, the soup kitchen only served 50 meals.

Adkins said that the pandemic is impacting a lot of people in the community but the soup kitchen is ready to serve as many people as they can.

“Some people are laid off, some people are working but at reduced hours, some people are unemployed, some people, you know, whatever their circumstances are you know food is a basic need," she said. "And we’re so happy that we’re able to just provide that basic need and take that stress away from people.”

Before another rush of people on Monday, volunteers were working hard to make as many to-go lunches as possible.

Adkins said that the need could continue to grow above the record amounts from last week.

“I definitely see that as a possibility," Adkins said. "You know, who knows what will happen but again the great thing is that this community is so supportive of the service that we provide, whatever challenge lays ahead of us. I’m confident that we will be able to rise to the need and provide people what they need.”

The soup kitchen is open for a to-go sack-style lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.

Adkins said that donations continue to come in during the pandemic but said that if anyone would like to contribute, you can contact them directly or visit their website.

The phone number for the soup kitchen is 989-772-7392.