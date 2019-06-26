Multi-vehicle pileup closes I-75 in Mundy Township

(6/26/2019) - A multi-vehicle pileup on I-75 led to a total closure of the northbound lanes in Mundy Township on Wednesday.

The crash was reported on the northbound lanes of I-75 just south of Hill Road around 3:15 p.m.

Fire departments from Mundy and Grand Blanc townships were on the scene with several police units and ambulances.

Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions on I-75. Northbound traffic was diverted onto I-475 while police investigated and cleared the scene.

Genesee County 911 reported a second crash with injuries on southbound I-75 near the U.S. 23 split around 3:25 p.m.