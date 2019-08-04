Multiple brush fires along I-69 briefly close portion of highway in Burton

(08/04/19) - You may have noticed a stretch of fire damaged, grassy fields in Burton.

Saturday afternoon the Burton Fire Department had to put out a couple of major fires and a couple of smaller ones along the shoulder of I-69 between Center and Genesee roads.

You can still see the burned up areas of grass in some areas.

Firefighters needed assistance from Davison to get the scene under control.

They also had to shutdown that part of the highway for about half an hour.

Fire officials say they don't know what caused the fires and will not be investigating further.