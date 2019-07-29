Multiple candidates agree to Little Miss Flint 'Youth Town Hall'

(7/29/19) - At least 10 democratic presidential candidates are agreeing to participate in an inaugural 'Youth Town Hall,' with the invitation coming from 11-year-old Mari Copeny, better known as 'Little Miss Flint.'

Copeny started an online petition to get the town hall off the ground.

So far, the candidates signing on to participate include Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet, Seth Moulton, Joe Sestak, and Mike Gravel.

Copeny was dubbed 'Little Miss Flint' when she was eight-years-old and invited President Barack Obama to Flint after the water emergency.

