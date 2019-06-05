Multisport club encourages people to participate in Cannonball Series

(6/5/2019) - The 4th annual Cannonball Run kicks off this month.

A group called ATP is a multisport club. The team organizes the Cannonball Run every year, offering a chance to swim, run or do both.

"We created this event as a family friendly event for all ages and all abilities to come out and test themselves or just to try the sport out,” said team leader Jason Henry.

The event may be a lot of fun and excitement, but it's for a great cause. Henry said it's a way to promote healthy living and give back to the community.

"By raising money with this event, we are able to contribute towards the development of youth triathlon in Saginaw and specifically over the past couple of years, we've been able to contribute to the YMCA youth triathlon program," Henry said.

Team members said don’t worry about not knowing how to swim if you join the club.

"Don't be scared, I didn't even know how to swim, at 48 I learned how to swim,” Donna Heska said.

Heska said becoming a member of ATP has helped her grow physically.

"I never was a runner, I never rode bike, just rode leisure everything was just fun then I got involved with team ATP, they taught me the ropes,” she said.

Henry said it doesn’t take much to try it.

"All you need is goggles, swimsuit and a pair of shoes," he said.

Competition winners and people who at least finish the race will take home a prize. The first race is June 12 at 6:30 p.m.