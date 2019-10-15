Mundy Sports Complex nearly ready to show off $2 million investment

(10/15/2019) - Construction started earlier this summer; and now, all that's left is just making the final touches.

You can check out the Mundy Sports Complex at their open house Friday, October 25th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"I want them to come out here and play. I want to hear the sound of the kids playing," Owner Scott Seabolt said.

He is eager to show off the newly renovated facility.

"I feel like a kid on Christmas Eve right now for me because we're right on the brink," he explained.

Since we caught up with Seabolt last, a lot of work has been done.

"I think the lighting system and the turf system are the two key ingredients that set this facility apart from others," Seabolt said.

His hope was that the turf would feel just like grass; which is why, he said, it was their single largest expense, besides purchasing the building.

The rehab plan was inspired by a partnership with the Nationals Soccer Club, one of the largest in the Midwest.

Seabolt also hopes to host tournaments and plans to create both travel and rec leagues for kids and adults; but he made it clear, soccer will be just one of many sports played here.

"There's a reason we called it the Mundy Sports Complex and didn't call it something else. We want Mundy Township and the surrounding communities to have a sense of ownership in this space. And so we're open for all sorts of events," Seabolt said.

"It's a complete transformation. It is - there's no other word for it than cool, unbelievable," Mundy Township Manager, Chad Young said. "You know, that building was vacant for a long time and it was a concern for us here at the Township what the future of that held."

Young said the more than $2-million investment is a big piece of the Township's economic development corridor.

"The focus and emphasis from the Township is really, not only drawing businesses like the Sportsplex; but using that investment to highlight the area and draw other businesses in as well, for sure," he explained.

"I'm hoping to be able to be a good partner, to generate traffic that creates more business for all of my neighbors up and down Hill Road," Seabolt said.

Just a mile down the street, Young added there's more work being done. The Township owns 100 acres they're currently turning into a park, near the Home Depot in town.

"It's a very ambitious project and something that the Township is very excited about," he said. "It's going to be done in phases. Right now, we're installing the infrastructure and walking trail."

Plus, it'll be home to the Miracle League of Greater of Flint, among other sports fields.