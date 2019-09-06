Mundy Township Fire Dept. receives grant for traffic safety equipment

Thousands of people die every year in traffic related crashes, many of those people are first responders, the AAA Traffic Safety Grant Program is working to change that statistic.

"One time a week on average, we loose a first responder. Whether its a tow truck driver, someone from the fire service, law enforcement-- its a tragedy that doesn't have to happen," said AAA Traffic Safety specialist, Gary Bubar.

With the help of AAA's grant program, more measures are being taken by the Mundy Township Fire Department to prevent those tragedies.

"We need to let other drivers know that there's a problem out here. Often times that's done with an engine or another large piece of apparatus," said Bubar. "It's a lot easier if you can do it without expensive equipment. Also, this is much brighter from a distance than some of those vehicles are."

Nearly $650 will be used to purchase tools like flags, flares, and lights-- which block roadways and alert drivers to emergency responders on the roads.

"We spend a lot of time, funds, money and training to make sure that were protecting the emergency responders and the public. We're making them aware that they're coming up to an accident scene. They need to slow down, become aware and be careful," said Mundy Township fire chief, Ed Blight. "The responders are out there trying to care for a patient, the police are there trying to take an incident report, or fire fighters may be in an extraction."

According to Blight, when on scene and trying to save a life, it can be difficult to be aware of everything happening around you.

These devices make it safer and easier for them to do their jobs and at the end of the day get everyone home safe.