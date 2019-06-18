Mundy Township, Miracle League of Greater Flint break ground on new park

(06/18/19) -- Mundy Township and the Miracle League of Greater Flint broke ground on a new park today, which will feature the county's first fully accessible baseball field.

The park is located next to The Home Depot and Assenmacher's Cycling Center.

"What we're doing here is we're building a special rubberized turf field so that we can allow kids to use mobility devices and also allow those with intellectual abilities to use a field that's safe for them to play on," said Miracle League of Greater Flint Director Brian Caine.

Currently, there are 86,000 people living with disabilities in the county.

"Up to 10,000 kids is our area of what we're looking at possibly serving here so there's a lot of kids that will benefit from something like this," Caine said.

The Miracle League of Greater Flint has raised about $100,000 of its $400,000 goal to build the field, so donations to the organization are certainly welcome.

"It's really an exciting time for us because it's really our flagship first municipal park property," said Mundy Township Manager Chad Young.

The first phase of the park will consist of installing the initial infrastructure along with a driveway, parking lot and sidewalk.

"The phases thereafter would be exploring what athletic fields could be added to the complex. We have over 100 acres here and we're going to have two miles of walking path kind of outlining the perimeter of the property," Young said.

The initial phase of the project is expected to be completed come later this Fall.

For more information on how to donate to the Miracle League of Greater Flint field, click on the 'related links' section on the right side or bottom of this page.

