Mundy Township family of five loses their home in a fire

(7/23/2019) - A family of five is out of their home Tuesday night after fire damages their Mundy Township house.

"I can't believe everything is just gone," Melissa Denton said.

Melissa and her one little twin girl were out shopping and the rest were out at the lake cooling off.

Denton said she got a call from a neighbor about their condo inside the Sleepy Hollow complex off Grand Blanc road was on fire.

"I grabbed my kid with no shoes on and ran out of the mall and got here to that."

Several fire departments were called out to battle the fire just before 2:30pm. Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire. Mundy Township Fire Chief Ed Blight says thankfully the firewalls helped stopped it from spreading to neighboring condos.

"We've been racking our brains and we have no idea what caused it. I guess they will tell us," Denton said.

Denton said she's thankful they have renter's insurance to help in the recovery.

In the meantime her neighbors are stepping up and helping their neighbor in need.

A collection has been set up at the management company office at Cummings Management Company at 6190 Taylor Drive in Flint. Neighbors are asking for gift cars to be dropped off to help the family.

Melissa says she's appreciative to all of them.

"The neighbors here we've actually never met them before. We've met their little boy and dog and let them play with the dog for my kids and brought out all of their sons toys so they could play with them. So, they didn't have to be scared,” Denton said.

The mother says the twin girls are both two and half and where sizes 3-4. The young boy is six and is a size 8.

