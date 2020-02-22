Mundy Township home deemed total loss after fire

(02/22/20) - A huge house fire ripped apart a Mundy Township home Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a home on Circle Lake Drive off of Cook around 6 p.m.

Neighbors say there was no one living in the home but it was being worked on.

"I came down the corner, I saw a very small hole of flames at my neighbors house," a neighbor explained.

The woman called 911 and then a fire marshal who lives nearby also showed up to the scene.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they realized the floor had caved in, and there wasn't much they could do to save the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown.