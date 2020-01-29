Mundy Township man accused of throwing kittens against wall, causing serious injuries

(1/29/2020) - A 25-year-old man is facing several animal cruelty and torture charges after he allegedly threw two kittens against a wall last fall.

The suspect, who is not being identified because he hasn't been arraigned, was living with girlfriend last fall when the kittens got on his nerves, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

The suspect allegedly threw the kittens against wall, which broke their hips and hind legs. Swanson said the suspect them put them in a tub of water and allowed them to roll in cat litter while wet.

The suspect's girlfriend returned home a short time later and found the 3-month-old and 5-month-old kittens with severe injuries. She attempted to get medical help for them, but she couldn't afford it.

Instead, the girlfriend surrendered the cats to the Genesee County Animal Shelter. They immediately sought emergency care for the kittens.

One of the kittens, Sadie, had a rod inserted to stabilize a broken femur in her hind leg. Samson also received X-rays and intensive treatment for his injuries.

“Regardless of what you think about pets and animals and animal control, these kittens deserved a second chance," Swanson said. "They didn’t deserve to be beaten – and that’s exactly what happened.”

The suspect has been charged with two counts of third-degree animal abuse or killing and one count of abandoning or cruelty to two or three animals. He was released on $5,000 while awaiting arraignment.

Swanson said the suspect has no criminal history before this incident and is about to become a father, which makes the case even more concerning. He pointed out animal abuse suspects often go on to abuse or injure defenseless humans.

“When you beat them, you’re going to hurt someone else,” Swanson said.

Both Sadie and Samson made a full recovery since the incident last fall. They will be available for adoption soon at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

Shelter Director Gretchen Sommer said the cats are brother and sister, so they will be adopted together to a single home. Anyone who wants to consider adopting them should contact the shelter.