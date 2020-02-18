Murder suspect Mark David Latunski found unresponsive, taken to hospital

(2/18/2020) - Michigan State Police are confirming murder suspect Mark David Latunski was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive in his Shiawassee County Jail cell.

Police say a trooper was dispatched to the jail at 5:08 p.m. He found Latunski unresponsive in his cell. It appears Latunski has been on a hunger strike and hadn’t eaten since his arrival at the jail.

With the trooper accompanying him, Latunski was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Latunski was guarded by Shiawassee County deputies while at the hospital and has since returned to the jail.

Latunski is accused of killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek and mutilating his body in the basement of a home on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township.

Bacon was reported missing on Christmas morning and his body was found in a hidden room in Latunski's basement a few days later.

Latunski, who is seeking an insanity defense in the case, was awaiting results from mental competency testing before the Bacon murder case proceeds.

His attorney, Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin, explained to the judge that 50-year-old Latunski has had to complete mental competency exams in prior cases and undergo treatment as a result.

Corwin also mentioned a name issue. At his arraignment on Dec. 30, Latunski claimed that his name is Edgar Thomas Hill and that Mark David Latunski is his nephew.

Corwin added that Latunski has also said he's from the Thomas Clan, a royal family out of Wales.

Latunski is scheduled to head to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry. He'll be tested there to determine whether he's competent to stand trial and whether he was competent at the time he allegedly killed Bacon.