Murder charge added against mother of 1-year-old who died of child abuse

(9/27/2019) - Prosecutors added a murder charge against the mother of a 1-year-old boy who died from child abuse in July.

Megan Schweinsberg was arraigned in Saginaw County earlier this week on a charge of first-degree child abuse. But investigators believe she could have done more to get medical care for son after he was badly injured.

She was arraigned again Friday on the murder charge.

Schweinsberg was dating 25-year-old Brandon Mannie when 1-year-old Darryn Mann died at a residence on North Michigan Avenue in Carrollton Township.

Investigators say 1-year-old Darryn suffered from blunt force trauma and burns before he died. Mannie is accused of causing the injuries while Schweinsberg is accused of knowing about the abuse and not seeking help.

She ran Darryn across the street to a neighbor's house after finding him lifeless. Police and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the baby was pronounced dead.

Mannie was arrested on the scene while Schweinsberg, who lives in Bay City, was allowed to stay with relatives. Two other children living in the home were removed and taken to a secure location.

Both Schweinsberg and Mannie face up to life in prison if they are convicted.