Attorney: woman’s lies about Great Western Inn death bring back murder charge

(8/6/2019) - In June 2018, Jessica Flood's body was found stuffed under a mattress at the Great Western Inn motel in Mt. Morris Township.

Just a day after the discovery, 34-year-old Jennifer Harrington and 37-year-old Aaron Thornton were charged with strangling her to death.

But in January 2019, Harrington's murder charge was dropped. The judge ruled there wasn't enough evidence to prove she too was responsible.

"That makes me sick because actually last time we were in court, they requested her tether to be removed so she could go outside and play with her kids. And, I'm like, I don't have that right. She took that away from me," Flood's Mom, Michele Bennett, said.

She's attended every court hearing over the last 13 months, sometimes once a week.

Tuesday, she said she finally smiled, learning the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office is working to reinstate Harrington's murder charge.

"We all know it doesn't take seconds to strangle someone," Bennett said. "So, she stayed there the whole time. She didn't try to help, she didn't call for help, she didn't, you know, run out of the room."

"She denied being involved in the situation and that turns out not to be the case," defense attorney Michael Ewing explained.

He represents Harrington's now-ex-boyfriend and co-defendant, Aaron Thornton.

Ewing said his team dug deeper to prove she lied.

"Yeah, because she was not truthful; you know, she painted him to be in a much worse light than what was reality," he added.

Now, Ewing is working out a plea agreement with the prosecutor; and, he said, Thornton might have to testify against Harrington.

"I know he'll get the time he deserves, but at least she will too," Bennett said.

