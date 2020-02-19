Murder suspect Mark David Latunski hospitalized for second time in 2 days

(2/19/2020) - Murder suspect Mark David Latunski was transported to a local hospital on Wednesday for the second time in two days.

The 50-year-old man accused of killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek was transported from the Shiawassee County Jail to Memorial HealthCare in Owosso around 11:30 a.m.

He returned to the jail around 4 p.m. after spending a few hours under observation of medical staff.

Latunski was hospitalized the first time around 5:05 p.m. Tuesday after jail staff found him unconscious in a cell. They used smelling salts to revive him and he was taken to the hospital for observation.

Latunski returned to the jail around 8 p.m. "with no health deficiencies," according to Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin, who is Latunski's legal counsel.

Corwin denied rumors that Latunski is on a hunger strike and refusing to eat. Corwin said Latunski is eating appropriately and under constant video surveillance in the jail.

"Last evening's events did not pose an immediate medical emergency but were precautionary," Corwin said.

He was not sure what caused Latunski to lose consciousness Tuesday. A statement from the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said the return visit was a follow up to Tuesday's treatment.