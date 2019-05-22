Murder victim found on playground of vacant school

(5/22/2019) - Police are investigating the apparent murder of a 29-year-old man found shot to death on the playground of a vacant elementary school.

Police identified the victim as Robert Tywan Washington.

A resident in the area of Heavenrich Elementary School at the intersection of South 20th and Perkins streets on Saginaw's east side called 911 around 1:40 p.m. after hearing gunshots.

The resident walked onto the school property to investigate further and found the 29-year-old's body behind the building on the playground.

Police said he had been shot at least once.

The Saginaw Police Department roped off a wide crime scene around the school while the investigation continued Wednesday afternoon. Investigators aren't sure whether the killing was targeted or a random act.

Police had no suspects in the case Wednesday afternoon. They are asking residents to remain indoors and keep close tabs on their children until they identify a suspect.

The case is Saginaw's third shooting in five days, resulting in the second homicide over that stretch. A 35-year-old man was shot near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Hartsuff Street on Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call Saginaw police at 989-759-1285 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.