Mystery Oreos are back with a $50,000 prize

It's Mystery Oreo time, and eating lots of cookies could get you lots of cash.

It’s not a bad way to get $50,000. Well, maybe. That depends on the flavor.

Nabisco will release a limited edition cookie that looks like the original, but tastes completely different.

You can expect these mystery cookies to hit shelves Sept. 15.

Each package will contain one of three clues.

If you guess correctly, you'll be entered for a chance to win the cash prize of 50,000.

When Nabisco released Mystery Oreos in 2017, the flavor was Fruity Pebbles.

You can enter to win the contest at oreo.com.

