NAACP pushes for more diversity in solar industry

(7/25/2019) - A national organization is working to make mid-Michigan greener. A church in Saginaw is becoming more eco-friendly by adding solar panels. This is going to be a cost-saver said Pastor Hurley Coleman of World Outreach Church.

The money they'll end up saving is going to go right back into making the community brighter, Coleman said. "We give away food and clothing, the pantry. We have programs for young people in our church. We have annual programs for senior citizens. Then we have an outreach ministry that goes into various places in the community."

The pastor from World Outreach says he plans to install the solar panels as soon as he can.

The NAACP is working with him and other organizations to push for Renewable Energy. At a press conference in Saginaw Thursday, the organization discussed the need for more diversity in the solar industry.

The industry is a growing field here in Michigan. Consumers Energy wants to be able to put out 5,000 megawatts of solar energy by 2030.

Jacqueline Patterson, with the NAACP, says this is the time to invest in starting or looking for a career. Patterson says people starting could make $50,000. She says getting involved in solar can also be rewarding further down the road.

"It's actually a mission in terms of moving our economy and moving our world towards where we need to be. In terms of moving away from polluting industries and moving towards cleaner Energy," NACCP Environmental and Climate Justice Program Director Patterson said.

Patterson says people who are interested in working in this industry should contact the Solar Industry Association.