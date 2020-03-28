Detroit auto show postponed until 2021

(3/28/2020) - The 2020 North American International Auto Show in Detroit has been canceled.

The decision was made to move the event from early January to June this year.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has selected the TCF Center, where the show was to be held, as a temporary hospital.

The center will be used to assist the state, as it responds to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The field hospital is expected to running for up to six months.

The auto show is expected to return in 2021.

