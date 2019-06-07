NASA opening International Space Station to commercial interests, visitors

NASA said it wants companies to discover new commercial possibilities aboard the International Space Station, it announced Friday.

They will also allow up to two short-duration private astronaut missions a year.

The goals are to “enable commercial and marketing activities aboard the International Space Station, with a long-term goal to achieve a robust economy in low-Earth orbit from which NASA can purchase services as one of many customers,” NASA said in a news release.

The new mandate will allow commercial manufacturing and production, and let NASA and private astronauts perform new commercial activities aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Starting possibly as early as 2020, NASA will allow private astronauts to perform missions of up to 30 days on the space station for endeavors connected to approved commercial and marketing efforts.

In order to qualify, the commercial activities must require a low-gravity environment, have a link to NASA’s mission or “support the development of a sustainable low-Earth orbit economy.”

NASA will initially designate five percent of NASA annual allocation of crew resources and cargo capability to support these commercial enterprises and will also limit the amount provided to any one company.

The space agency said that allowing private companies access to low-Earth orbit will help NASA to reallocate their resources as the U.S. seeks to return to the Moon by 2024 and plan future missions to Mars.

NASA said it developed its plan with input from 12 companies. More than 50 companies are currently conducting research solely via the space station.

The agency said it would like more ideas from industry and others through a request for information, with all responses due by July 3.

