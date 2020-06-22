NASCAR: Noose found in Black driver Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega

(6/22/20) - NASCAR said a noose was found in the garage stall of Darrell "Bubba" Wallace at the race in Talladega, Alabama.

Wallace, who is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR's top Cup Series, recently pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and properties. The sport has since banned the presence of the Confederate flag at all events.

In response to the noose found in the garage yesterday, NASCAR said it was outraged, adding there was no place for racism in the sport.

Wallace said he was saddened but undeterred.

"Today's despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism. Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage."