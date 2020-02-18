NASCAR safety advances likely saved Ryan Newman, TeamTech owner says

(2/18/2020) - The owner of TeamTech Motorsports Equipment in Saginaw says that years of adding safety measures to race cars likely prevented a worse outcome for NASCAR driver Ryan Newman.

The veteran driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries on the final quarter mile of the Daytona 500 on Monday, when his car spun, slammed into the wall, went airborne and got hit while flipping.

TeamTech founder Curt Tucker said NASCAR recently decided to move the driver's seats toward the center of their race cars by 6 to 8 inches. He believes that could have made a big difference in this case.

"It looks like it's really paying off, because every crash is unique and it has different dynamics to it," Tucker said. "And so what I see and -- even though it was a very horrendous crash, and it was -- like I say the outcome could have been a lot, a lot worse."

Tucker has owned TeamTech since 1988.