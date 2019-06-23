Police identify man who died after a reported fight in Bay City

BAY CITY (WJRT) - (06/23/19) - There is new information in a Bay City death investigation.
Police say a 50-year-old Bay City resident is being held in jail in connection to 31-year-old Gene Woods' death.
Police were called to the city's east side early Saturday morning following a fight at a home.
Woods was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the exact cause of death is unknown and an autopsy is pending.
Police said via a Facebook post that "the suspect's name is being withheld pending arraignment."