NYPD officer charged in the death of his 8-year-old son

Prosecutors say a New York Police Department officer and his fiancee left the officer’s 8-year-old son in a garage overnight in freezing temperatures and then did nothing to help him as he died of hypothermia.

Michael Valva and Angela Pollina both pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder Friday in the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said the defendants “evinced no regard for this child’s human life.”

Authorities say the boy died last week after being left in a garage as temperatures dropped to under 20 degrees (minus 6 Celsius).

The couple’s attorney says Valva and Pollina are both maintaining their innocence.

