Nassar survivors inspired former wrestler to continue fight to expose alleged sex abuse by late U of M doctor

(02/27/20) - Three men spoke out Thursday about the alleged sexual abuse committed by a now deceased University of Michigan sports doctor.

Tad DeLuca wrote a letter to his wrestling coach in the 1970's when he was 19-years-old, effectively blowing the whistle on Dr. Robert Anderson, but his cries for help went unanswered.

"I spoke up by letter in July of 1975 and was ignored and denigrated by the University of Michigan," DeLuca said.

DeLuca, a former wrestler, says he was essentially punished for speaking out against Anderson. His coach at the time reportedly read the deeply personal letter to his teammates and humiliated him. DeLuca's scholarship and financial aid were revoked, and he was kicked off the wrestling team.

Anderson was a sports doctor working with student athletes. He worked for the university for about 35 years and died 12 years ago.

DeLuca, a father of three girls, continued to tell his truth after being inspired by the survivors of former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

"I spoke up again by letter in 2018 after hearing an NPR story about the MSU gymnasts, women who I am in awe of. Once again, the University of Michigan ignored me," DeLuca said.

Andy Hrovat, an Olympic wrestler, also said the late Dr. Robert Anderson sexually abused him during physical exams.

"You know, your teammates telling you that when you go in there that you're going to be touched inappropriately and things are going to get weird," Hrovat explained. "Just going into it that mental psyche was something I couldn't deal with at the time."

Hrovat, DeLuca and accuser Thomas Evashevski answered questions during a press conference with their attorneys present Thursday.

Attorney Parker Stinar says they have three goals: to uncover the truth, provide a safe platform for victims to call and share their story, and to hold the university accountable.

"Time is up. Voices will no longer be silenced," Stinar said.

"I'm here today to speak up again to let the University of Michigan know that I will not be ignored again," DeLuca said.

The letters DeLuca wrote and the responses to him by university officials were not available to the press, although they were read aloud by Stinar.

UM's current president has apologized, but there are still several unanswered questions.

No lawsuit has been filed, and attorneys are planning to meet with university officials in the near future.