National Park Service looks for 'Sodfather' to take care of America's front yard

The National Parks Service is looking for a highly skilled landscaper to take care of America's front yard.

The Parks Service is looking for a 'Sodfather' for the National Mall. (Source: WJLA via CNN)

The job asks for a turf management specialist to care for the more than 44 acres of manicured grass that sits between the U.S. Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial.

"It's one of the most important positions we have in the National Mall," said Mike Litterst, with the National Park Service.

You can apply online at USAJOBS.gov, but the application window ends Thursday.

"We tagged our turf management specialist, several years ago, as the Sodfather and that just sort of stuck," Litterst said.

The Sodfather, or Sodmother, will make between $83,000 and $105,000 per year.

But the position comes with a lot of responsibility as about 35 million people visit the National Mall every year.

"That's 70 million feet that are tramping back and forth on the turf," Litterst said.

