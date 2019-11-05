National Weather Service raises threshold for flood warnings along Saginaw River

(11/5/2019) - The National Weather Service is raising the threshold of when it will issue flood warnings for the Saginaw River by one foot.

The river level will have to reach 18 feet before a flood warning will be issued. Flood stage will remain at 17 feet and the action level will stay at 16 feet, but no advisories will be issued at those levels.

The National Weather Service says high water levels across the Great Lakes are keeping the Saginaw River above normal persistently and likely will keep the level around 17 feet for several more months.

The level at the gauge in downtown Saginaw hovered around 17 feet all summer, which normally would trigger a flood advisory. However, forecasters say only some yards in a single neighborhood are affected by flooding at 17 feet.

Road flooding and threats to some structures don't come until the river reaches a level of 18 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

So hydrologists are going to hold off on any flood warnings or advisories until the river reaches that level. That way, they can avoid repeated alerts for an event with minimal effects.